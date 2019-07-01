UrduPoint.com
Bise DI Khan Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:19 AM

Bise DI Khan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The result of any student of 9th annd 10th class can be checked online.

DI Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st July, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) DI Khan has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

BISE DI Khan has announced the complete result for class 9th and 10th.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE DI Khan every year.

Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

