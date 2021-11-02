BISE dispatches Matric result cards of regular candidates to schools

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) sent result cards of Matric (part-II) annual examination 2021 of regular candidates to their schools whereas of private candidates to their given addresses.

A spokesperson for BISE on Tuesday said that in case a student does not receive his card, he should submit an application with deputy controller Matric before December 31 for getting it without any fee.

He advised the private candidates to contact nearby post offices first in case of missing card adding that after the deadline, they will have to deposit prescribed fee for it.

The spokesperson also requested head of schools to check their record and contact the official concerned with an application if they did not receive card of their regular students.