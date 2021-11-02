UrduPoint.com

BISE Dispatches Matric Result Cards Of Regular Candidates To Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:03 PM

BISE dispatches Matric result cards of regular candidates to schools

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) sent result cards of Matric (part-II) annual examination 2021 of regular candidates to their schools whereas of private candidates to their given addresses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) sent result cards of Matric (part-II) annual examination 2021 of regular candidates to their schools whereas of private candidates to their given addresses.

A spokesperson for BISE on Tuesday said that in case a student does not receive his card, he should submit an application with deputy controller Matric before December 31 for getting it without any fee.

He advised the private candidates to contact nearby post offices first in case of missing card adding that after the deadline, they will have to deposit prescribed fee for it.

The spokesperson also requested head of schools to check their record and contact the official concerned with an application if they did not receive card of their regular students.

Related Topics

Education Student BISE December Post

Recent Stories

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

8 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

2 minutes ago
 New corona vaccination centre set up at LGH Gyne O ..

New corona vaccination centre set up at LGH Gyne OPD

2 minutes ago
 Federal Board announces SSC-I annual results 2021

Federal Board announces SSC-I annual results 2021

2 minutes ago
 Accountability biggest issued for incompetent leag ..

Accountability biggest issued for incompetent league: Gill

15 minutes ago
 Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.