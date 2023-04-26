BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) annual examinations of Class IX & X would start on May 8 across the Sukkur division

According to BISE officials on Wednesday, the examination halls would be monitored through CCTV cameras for which elaborate arrangements were made to curb unfair means practices.

In this connection, roll number slips have been issued to all the students and any student who could not get a roll number may contact the controller of examinations, BISE.