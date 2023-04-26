UrduPoint.com

BISE Exams Of Class IX & X To Start From May 8

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 08:13 PM

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) annual examinations of Class IX & X would start on May 8 across the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) annual examinations of Class IX & X would start on May 8 across the Sukkur division.

According to BISE officials on Wednesday, the examination halls would be monitored through CCTV cameras for which elaborate arrangements were made to curb unfair means practices.

In this connection, roll number slips have been issued to all the students and any student who could not get a roll number may contact the controller of examinations, BISE.

Related Topics

Student Sukkur BISE May All

Recent Stories

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in ..

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

2 minutes ago
 Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK duri ..

Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

12 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Says Concerned About Occupation of Healt ..

WHO Chief Says Concerned About Occupation of Health Lab in Sudan by Party in Con ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.