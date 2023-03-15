UrduPoint.com

BISE Exempts SSC Part I,II Exam Forms Fees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad has exempted examination forms' fees of the regular students of (SSC part I and II) Class IX and X (Science/General groups) of the public sector high schools with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad has exempted examination forms' fees of the regular students of (SSC part I and II) Class IX and X (Science/General groups) of the public sector high schools with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by the Controller Examinations, the last date for submission of examination forms has been fixed as March 31, 2023.

The examination forms of the private sector school students is Rs 1500 while public sector school students were exempted from exam fees as per the decision of Sindh Government.

All school heads have been requested to submit countersigned examination forms on or before March 31, 2023.

The examination fee for private, general groups/ improvement and failures will be Rs. 3210 and the last date for submission of the forms is March 30.

