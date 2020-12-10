UrduPoint.com
BISE Extends Date For Matric Exam Forms' Submission

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:25 PM

BISE extends date for Matric exam forms' submission

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended deadline for submission of admission forms for annual Matriculation examinations 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended deadline for submission of admission forms for annual Matriculation examinations 2021.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said here on Thursday that the last date for submission of Matric exams' admission forms was fixed as December 10 but now in the greater interest of the students, Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen has extended deadline up to January 20, 2021.

Now all regular and private students can submit their admission forms for annual Matric Exams 2021 with single fee up to January 20, 2021 while the same would be received with double fee up to February 1st and with triple fee up to February 12, 2021.

More information in this regard can be obtained from BISE Matric Branch Office, he added.

More Stories From Education

