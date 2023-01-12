UrduPoint.com

BISE Extends Marks Improvement Chances Indefinitely For Matric, Inter Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) announced that students could avail indefinite chances for marks improvement for SSC and HSSC examinations in future.

Controller Examination BISE, Muhammad Hamid Saeed Bhatti said on Thursday that only those candidates who got through Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC ) exams in and after 2019 would be eligible for this facility.

He informed that the aspirants could apply for it following the due procedure.

It is worth mentioning here that students were allowed only once for marks improvement within two years of passing the exam in the past.

Related Topics

Education BISE HSSC 2019

