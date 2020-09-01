UrduPoint.com
BISE Extends Registration Date For 9th Class

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:11 PM

BISE extends registration date for 9th class

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the registration date of grade 9th students of private schools

FAISALABAD, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :-:Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the registration date of grade 9th students of private schools.

According to BISE sources, now all private schools can get registration of their students by September 30.

He said that owners of private schools could also resolve issues ofaffiliation with the board by the aforementioned date.

More Stories From Education

