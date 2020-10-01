BISE extends registration date for grade 9th students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad extended registration date for grade 9th annual examination 2020-22 till October 07

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad extended registration date for grade 9th annual examination 2020-22 till October 07.

Earlier, Last date for registration was fixed on September 30.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday, now all government and private schools affiliated with the board can register their students without late fee till October 07.The last date of registration with a fine of Rs 500 per student is fixed October 22.

Meanwhile, the board has also extended date for submission of admission forms for intermediate Part-II COVID-19Special Examination till October 02.