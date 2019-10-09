BISE Faisalabad announces Inter Part-I annual results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced result of Intermediate-Part-I annual examination-2019

According to the gazette notification, total 102,324 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 53,998 candidates were declared pass, showed 52.

77 pass percentage.

The result was announced in simple but impressive ceremony held at board auditorium here on Wednesday.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen, Secretary BISE Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Ch and Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at time 10:10 in morning.