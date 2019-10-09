UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Faisalabad Announces Inter Part-I Annual Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

BISE Faisalabad announces Inter Part-I annual results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced result of Intermediate-Part-I annual examination-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) -:Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced result of Intermediate-Part-I annual examination-2019.

According to the gazette notification, total 102,324 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 53,998 candidates were declared pass, showed 52.

77 pass percentage.

The result was announced in simple but impressive ceremony held at board auditorium here on Wednesday.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen, Secretary BISE Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Ch and Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at time 10:10 in morning.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

5 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

35 minutes ago

Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rat ..

47 minutes ago

JUI-F moves application to Islamabad administratio ..

60 minutes ago

PTI to provide secure environment to workers: Prov ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.