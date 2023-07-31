Open Menu

BISE Faisalabad Announces Matriculation Results Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:42 AM

The students can check their results here at http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Faisalabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II results.

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

BISE Faisalabad Matric result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800240.

The other boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.

