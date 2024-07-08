Open Menu

BISE Faisalabad Announces Position Holders Names In Matric Exam

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM

BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad will declare the result of Secondary school Certificate (1st Annual ) examination 2024 here on July 9.

The examination department has announced Names of top position holders in the examination.

According to which: Urooj Fatima d/o Qaisar Tanveer Roll No 411070 secured overall first position securing 1189/1200 marks in the exam. She was a student of Divisional Public School (girls section) Faisalabad.

Muhammad Faiq s/o Fida Hussain Naseem Roll No 472105 got 1187/1200 marks and remained second. He was the student of Government High School, 239/R-B, Faisalabad,

Ali Ahmad s/o Munir Ahmad Roll No 526868 secured 1187 marks and stood second. He was from Divisional Public School for Boys Toba Tek Singh.

The third position was grabbed by a candidate Moazzam Tufail s/o Tufail Ahmad Roll No 486577 by getting 1186 marks. He was a student of The Educator Public School, Civil Lines area, Faisalabad.

