BISE Faisalabad Announces Position Holders Names In Matric Exam
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad will declare the result of Secondary School Certificate (1st Annual ) examination 2024 here on July 9
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad will declare the result of Secondary school Certificate (1st Annual ) examination 2024 here on July 9.
The examination department has announced Names of top position holders in the examination.
According to which: Urooj Fatima d/o Qaisar Tanveer Roll No 411070 secured overall first position securing 1189/1200 marks in the exam. She was a student of Divisional Public School (girls section) Faisalabad.
Muhammad Faiq s/o Fida Hussain Naseem Roll No 472105 got 1187/1200 marks and remained second. He was the student of Government High School, 239/R-B, Faisalabad,
Ali Ahmad s/o Munir Ahmad Roll No 526868 secured 1187 marks and stood second. He was from Divisional Public School for Boys Toba Tek Singh.
The third position was grabbed by a candidate Moazzam Tufail s/o Tufail Ahmad Roll No 486577 by getting 1186 marks. He was a student of The Educator Public School, Civil Lines area, Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..
UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges
China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source
More Stories From Education
-
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 20226 days ago
-
PEC grants level 2 accreditation to IUB for BSc Electrical Power Engineering6 days ago
-
Teacher training on creating a peaceful classroom environment held7 days ago
-
Sindh introduces OMR system for exam assessment: Malkani7 days ago
-
GCU signs MoU with five Iranian universities7 days ago
-
PU FCIT’s three BS programs get accreditation by NCEAC7 days ago
-
PU BS programme gets accreditation by NCEAC7 days ago
-
Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) announces SSC results 20247 days ago
-
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University8 days ago
-
Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organises moot on global peace10 days ago
-
HEC conducts first-ever 'Learning Skills Assessment Test'10 days ago
-
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students11 days ago