BISE Faisalabad Announces SSC Part I 2023 Results; Check Out Now

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:34 PM

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

To access the results, please visit the official website: http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has made public the outcomes for the first part of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations held in 2023.

To access the results, please visit the official website: http://www.bisefsd.edu.

pk/

Declared as the Faisalabad Board Class 9 result 2023, students can verify their results from the BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

For an alternative method to check the BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2023, students can use SMS. By sending their roll numbers as a text message to 800240, they can receive their results.

Today, numerous education boards in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards, are set to announce the outcomes of the SSC (9th Class) Annual Examination 2023.

