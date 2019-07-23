BISE Faisalabad extends date of admission forms for Matric supplementary exam

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination-2019.

According to new schedule, admission forms with single fee can be submitted till July 29, with double fee till August 5.

The last date for receiving forms with triple fee is August 9.

Earlier, last date for submission of admission forms was July 22. It may be learnt, the supplementary examination will commence according to prescribed schedule from August 31.