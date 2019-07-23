UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Faisalabad Extends Date Of Admission Forms For Matric Supplementary Exam

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:39 PM

BISE Faisalabad extends date of admission forms for Matric supplementary exam

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination-2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination-2019.

According to new schedule, admission forms with single fee can be submitted till July 29, with double fee till August 5.

The last date for receiving forms with triple fee is August 9.

Earlier, last date for submission of admission forms was July 22. It may be learnt, the supplementary examination will commence according to prescribed schedule from August 31.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE May July August From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

5 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

14 minutes ago

Islamabad Zoo management reluctant to handover cha ..

31 seconds ago

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

44 minutes ago

Prime Minister's US visit to yield fruitful result ..

34 seconds ago

PGs / junior surgeons attend workshop on advance l ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.