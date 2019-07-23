BISE Faisalabad Extends Date Of Admission Forms For Matric Supplementary Exam
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:39 PM
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination-2019
According to new schedule, admission forms with single fee can be submitted till July 29, with double fee till August 5.
The last date for receiving forms with triple fee is August 9.
Earlier, last date for submission of admission forms was July 22. It may be learnt, the supplementary examination will commence according to prescribed schedule from August 31.