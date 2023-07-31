BISE Gujranwala Announces Matric Results 2023 Today

The students can check their results here at BISE GRW - BOARD OF INTERMEDIATE AND SECONDARY EDUCATION GUJRANWALA GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced Matriculation Results 2023 for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II. The students can check their results at

BISE Gujranwala Matric result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800299.

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

The other boards in Punjab including Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.