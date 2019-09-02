UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Hyderabad Announces Result Of HSC Part-II Annual Examinations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:07 PM

BISE Hyderabad announces result of HSC Part-II annual examinations

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II, Pre-Engineering and Science General Groups Annual Examinations-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II, Pre-Engineering and Science General Groups Annual Examinations-2019.

According to the announcement, Sher Muhammad s/o Yar Muhammad of Cadet College Petaro has secured the first position in Pre-Engineering group annual examinations while Mariya Pasha d/o Athar Pasha of College of Excellence for Girls Latifabad Hyderabad and Hra d/o Muhammad Ali of County Girls College Hyderabad clinched second and third positions respectively in the same group.

A total of 11339 male and female candidates have declared pass in the examinations while 6983 candidates have been failed in different subjects. The results of 489 candidates have been withheld on different reasons.

In Science General Group, Hina Ikhlaq d/o Ikhlaq Ahmed of Hayat Girls College Hyderabad bagged first position while Muniba d/o Muhammad Ali of Latif Niazi Memorial Girls Higher Secondary school Latifabad Hyderabad and Aseela Rehman d/o Akhtar Ahmed Soomro of Hayat Girls College Hyderabad stood on second and third respectively.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Male Same Muhammad Ali BISE

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

56 minutes ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

1 hour ago

Maiden Vice Chancellors' convention on Paigham-e-P ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister meets delegation of prominent Chine ..

4 minutes ago

Doctor Says 3 Russian Sailors Abducted by Pirates ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.