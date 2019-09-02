BISE Hyderabad announces result of HSC Part-II annual examinations

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II, Pre-Engineering and Science General Groups Annual Examinations-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II, Pre-Engineering and Science General Groups Annual Examinations-2019.

According to the announcement, Sher Muhammad s/o Yar Muhammad of Cadet College Petaro has secured the first position in Pre-Engineering group annual examinations while Mariya Pasha d/o Athar Pasha of College of Excellence for Girls Latifabad Hyderabad and Hra d/o Muhammad Ali of County Girls College Hyderabad clinched second and third positions respectively in the same group.

A total of 11339 male and female candidates have declared pass in the examinations while 6983 candidates have been failed in different subjects. The results of 489 candidates have been withheld on different reasons.

In Science General Group, Hina Ikhlaq d/o Ikhlaq Ahmed of Hayat Girls College Hyderabad bagged first position while Muniba d/o Muhammad Ali of Latif Niazi Memorial Girls Higher Secondary school Latifabad Hyderabad and Aseela Rehman d/o Akhtar Ahmed Soomro of Hayat Girls College Hyderabad stood on second and third respectively.