BISE Hyderabad Announces Results Of Oriental Languages Examination
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad announced the results of oriental teaching course annual examination 2022-23
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad announced the results of oriental teaching course annual examination 2022-23.
According to the announcement, Syeda Waliya Fatima D/O Syed Nawab Ali has secured first position while Habib llah S/O Zulfiqar stood second andMuhammad Raza S/) Habibullah has secured third position respectively.
In Arts Teaching course Ghulam Shabeer S/O Muhammad Usman has secured first position while Masooma D/O Allah Baksh stood second and Mehreen D/O Gulzar Masih secured 3rd position respectively.
In Art Master Course Candidate Fozia Naz Brohi D/O Asadullah Brohi has secured first position while Falak Naz D/O Abdul Rasheed stood second an d Muneer Ahmed S/) Abdul Ghafoor secured 3rd position.
APP
