BISE Hyderabad announces SSC Part-II annual examination results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Monday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Science and General Science groups annual examinations 2021.

According to the announcement, the results have been announced under promotion policy of Sindh Government due to COVID-19 therefore, the positions of the candidates were not announced by the BISE Hyderabad.

A total of 57767 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad districts were appeared in Science Group annual examinations of them 55062 have been declared passed in different grades.

In General Science Group annual examinations, a total of 1465 male and female candidates appeared of which 1287 have been declared passed in different grades.