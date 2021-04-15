UrduPoint.com
BISE Increases Nine Counters At One Window Operation Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

BISE increases nine counters at one window operation centre

Exactly nine counters have been added to one window operation centres making total counters 21 to facilitate the students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Exactly nine counters have been added to one window operation centres making total counters 21 to facilitate the students.

The number of counters was 12 which has now risen to 21.

A spokesperson for BISE said that the facilitation centre is adjacent board's main gate and students should approach it for their issues.

Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC), migration certificates for school and colleges, attestation of certificates for IBCC, duplicate and triplicate result cards, correction in names, birth and father Names and other services are extended at the centre, he said and added that students and parents should benefit from these services.

Chairman BISE Prof Mian Muhammad Nawaz urged upon visitor to first consult from the facilitation centre staff about their problems instead of going to other offices of the board, he concluded.

