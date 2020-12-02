BISE intermediate exams to commence from May 7 next year

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) under board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) will commence from May 7 next year.

A handout of BISE issued here on Wednesday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has issued the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by from January 1 to 28th with double fee by Feb 2 and with triple fee by Feb 15 next year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before ten days of beginning of exams, it concludes.