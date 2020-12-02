UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Intermediate Exams To Commence From May 7 Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:24 PM

BISE intermediate exams to commence from May 7 next year

The annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) under Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) will commence from May 7 next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) under board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) will commence from May 7 next year.

A handout of BISE issued here on Wednesday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has issued the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by from January 1 to 28th with double fee by Feb 2 and with triple fee by Feb 15 next year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before ten days of beginning of exams, it concludes.

Related Topics

Punjab BISE January May HSSC From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks report from IGP in property business cas ..

11 seconds ago

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla visits r ..

12 seconds ago

CPI inflation decelerates to 8.3 percent on YoY ba ..

14 seconds ago

Biden sets new demands for Iran nuclear deal retur ..

17 seconds ago

More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.