UrduPoint.com

BISE Issues Inter Annual Examination Fee Schedule

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:10 PM

BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

Annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from May 20 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from May 20 this year.

Controller Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE), Hamid Saeed Bhatti said on Thursday the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with a single fee from February 2 to March 7, 2023 with a double fee by March 16 and with a triple fee by March 22, it added.

Candidate may submit forms with triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine before 10 days of the beginning of the examination, it concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine BISE February March May HSSC From

Recent Stories

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in ..

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in 10-15 Years - Health Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Russia bans popular news website as 'security thre ..

Russia bans popular news website as 'security threat'

6 minutes ago
 EU dangles visa threat over countries refusing to ..

EU dangles visa threat over countries refusing to take back migrants

6 minutes ago
 Spain port reels after church attack as suspect ba ..

Spain port reels after church attack as suspect background emerges

20 seconds ago
 US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank ..

US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank to Ukraine - Reports

22 seconds ago
 Top Serbian Diplomat Says Wrong to Sanction Russia ..

Top Serbian Diplomat Says Wrong to Sanction Russia After Supporting Belgrade on ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.