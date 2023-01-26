BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

Annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from May 20 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from May 20 this year.

Controller Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE), Hamid Saeed Bhatti said on Thursday the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with a single fee from February 2 to March 7, 2023 with a double fee by March 16 and with a triple fee by March 22, it added.

Candidate may submit forms with triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine before 10 days of the beginning of the examination, it concluded.