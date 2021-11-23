BISE issues revised schedule for first year readmission

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) issued revised schedule of readmission for first year for convenience of students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) issued revised schedule of readmission for first year for convenience of students.

The date of cancellation of first year result has been extended by Nov 30 whereas students can apply for readmission by December 8 without any late fee.

Afterwards, they can get readmission by Dec 23 by paying a late fee of Rs 500 and total fee will be Rs 1550 for it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.