BISE Issues Revised Schedule For First Year Readmission

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:43 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) issued revised schedule of readmission for first year for convenience of students

The date of cancellation of first year result has been extended by Nov 30 whereas students can apply for readmission by December 8 without any late fee.

Afterwards, they can get readmission by Dec 23 by paying a late fee of Rs 500 and total fee will be Rs 1550 for it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

