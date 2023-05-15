BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

UrduPoint.com

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issued a revised date sheet of three postponed papers of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (9th) First Annual Examination 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) issued a revised date sheet of three postponed papers of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (9th) First Annual Examination 2023.

BISE Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti said that according to the revised schedule, the paper of Tarjama-Tul Quran Majeed/Ethics for Non-Muslims would be conducted on May 17 (Wednesday), Chemistry/General Science on May 18 (Thursday) and Islamiyat (Compulsory) /Seerat Tul Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) on May 19 (Friday).

He stated that all those students who were appearing in composite Matric exams or improving marks will have to undergo the practicals of Physics and Physical Health according to the changed schedule.

Their practical of Physics scheduled on May 18 and 19 has been rescheduled on June 6 and 7 respectively.

However, the practical of Health and Physical Education which was to fall on May 18 and 19 has been rescheduled to June 6.

