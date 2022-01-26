BISE issues schedule for Matric Exams 2022

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for Annual Matriculation Examinations 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for Annual Matriculation Examinations 2022.

According to BISE spokesman, Annual Matric Exams 2022 would commence from May 10, 2022 and for this purpose, the candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from February 01 to 28, 2022.

The admission forms will be received with double fee from March 01 to 14 and the same can be submitted with triple fee from March 15 to 22, 2022.

The admission forms and all necessary details about submission of admission forms can be obtained from Matric Branch of the board whereas the same are also available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk, he added.

He further said that BISE had fixed single fee of Rs.1145 for private candidates of Science group for Part-1 (9th class) exams while Rs.800 would be charged from regular students of the same group. Similarly, Rs.1095 will be charged as single fee from private students of ninth class arts group whereas single fee for regular students of this group will be Rs.750.

He said that single fee for private students of 10th class science group would be Rs.1745 and Rs.1695 would be single fee for regular students of this group. Similarly, private candidates of 10th class arts group will pay Rs.1695 as single fee while Rs.1645 will be single fee for regular students of this group.

The regular as well as private students of science group will pay Rs.2345 as single fee for composite (9th & 10th class) exams whereas Rs.2245 will be charged as single fee from private and regular students of arts group for composite exams, he added.

The spokesman said that BISE had fixed double fee of Rs.1845 for private candidates of Science group for Part-1 (9th class) exams while Rs.

1450 would be charged from regular students of the same group. Similarly, Rs.1745 will be charged as double fee from private students of ninth class arts group whereas double fee for regular students of this group will be Rs.1350.

He said that double fee for private students of 10th class science group would be Rs.2445 and Rs.Rs.2345 would be double fee for regular students of this group. Similarly, private candidates of 10th class arts group will pay Rs.2345 as double fee while Rs.2245 will be double fee for regular students of this group.

The regular as well as private students of science group will pay Rs.3645 as double fee for composite (9th & 10th class) exams whereas Rs.3445 will be charged as double fee from private and regular students of arts group for composite exams, he added.

About triple fee rate, he said that BISE had fixed triple fee of Rs.2545 for private candidates of Science group for Part-1 (9th class) exams while Rs.2100 would be charged from regular students of the same group. Similarly, Rs.2395 will be charged as triple fee from private students of ninth class arts group whereas triple fee for regular students of this group will be Rs.1950.

He said that triple fee for private students of 10th class science group would be Rs.3145 and Rs.Rs.2995 would be triple fee for regular students of this group. Similarly, private candidates of 10th class arts group will pay Rs.2995 as triple fee while Rs.2845 will be triple fee for regular students of this group.

The regular as well as private students of science group will pay Rs.4945 as triple fee for composite (9th & 10th class) exams whereas Rs.4645 will be charged as triple fee from private and regular students of arts group for composite exams, he added.