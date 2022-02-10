BISE issues schedule for new educational session

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued schedule for educational session for First Year for 2022-23, said a press release issued here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued schedule for educational session for First Year for 2022-23, said a press release issued here.

The BISE schedule was issued for admission, registration and online date entry for First Year for 2022-23.

The schedule was issued only for the candidates who appeared in Special Matric Examination in Year 2021.

The candidates can deposit their fee without late fee by February 15 and with late fee by February 25 with the BISE. They can visit website www.bisebwp.edu.pk for further details.