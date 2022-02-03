BISE Keeping mobile phones banned in Exam Hall: KPBCC

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board has decided to take stern action against the use of mobile phones in examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board has decided to take stern action against the use of mobile phones in examinations.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary Chairman Board Committee after a meeting of all the Chairman of the BISE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the All Chairman BISEs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that mobile phones found with the candidates or invigilation staff in examination centers, apart from superintendent, should be punished accordingly.

Moreover, the case shall be treated as an instance of smuggling of paper if the mobile phone was found being used for the purpose.

The punishment in case of students should be cancellation of four (04) exams and in case of invigilator his or her bill and other disciplinary action would be taken under R&D rules.

Students will be deemed ineligible for 4 examinations if mobile is recovered in the examination hall, the Chairman Boards Committee decided. If the examination staff uses mobile then action will also be taken against it. Staff providing copies to students will be permanently deprived of duty, the notification said.