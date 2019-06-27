UrduPoint.com
BISE Kohat Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

13 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:03 AM

BISE Kohat announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

Kohat Board has announced the result for class 9th and 10th.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Kohat every year.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

