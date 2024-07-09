BISE Lahore Announces Matric Results 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 09, 2024 | 11:16 AM
Here is the detail as how to check BISE Lahore Matric Results 2024.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- News-July 9th, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results for the 2024 Matriculation Exams.
BISE Lahore Class 10 Results 2024
Students who appeared for the matric exams under BISE Lahore can now access their results.
How to Check BISE Lahore Matric Results 2024?
Online: Visit the official BISE Lahore website to view your results.
Via SMS: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number, and send it to 800291.
Gazette Publication
The BISE Lahore Matric Results 2024
Gazette will also be available for reference.
Additionally, all Punjab boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, will be announcing the results of the SSC (10th Class) Annual Examination 2024 on Tuesday (today).
