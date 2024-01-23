BISE Lahore Releases Date Sheet For Upcoming Matriculation Exams
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:49 PM
The annual exams for the tenth class are set to commence on March 1st as per the outlined schedule.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the upcoming matriculation exams, providing students with essential details for their examination schedule.
The annual exams for the tenth class are set to commence on March 1st as per the outlined schedule.
The tenth-grade exams would be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift featuring three subjects and the second shift comprising four subjects.
On the inaugural day of the exams, students would be tested on subjects including Sociology, business Studies, Pakistan Studies, food and Nutrition. The series of exams will culminate with the urdu Compulsory paper scheduled for March 18th.
Simultaneously, the annual exams for the ninth class are scheduled to kick off on March 19th and would run through to April 5th.
Recent Stories
‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects
Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations
PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ..
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway
LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner
More Stories From Education
-
UoT's IBLC to host national seminar19 hours ago
-
PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students21 hours ago
-
Extended break expected for schools around general elections1 day ago
-
AIOU offers academic programs for international students6 days ago
-
Punjab University students shine11 days ago
-
BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from April 1811 days ago
-
355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation12 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees12 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic education, enhance lit ..12 days ago
-
KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration13 days ago
-
Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave14 days ago
-
Govt to fully support private educational institutions in ensuring their services: Federal Minister ..14 days ago