BISE Lahore Releases Date Sheet For Upcoming Matriculation Exams

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:49 PM

The annual exams for the tenth class are set to commence on March 1st as per the outlined schedule.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the upcoming matriculation exams, providing students with essential details for their examination schedule.

The tenth-grade exams would be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift featuring three subjects and the second shift comprising four subjects.

On the inaugural day of the exams, students would be tested on subjects including Sociology, business Studies, Pakistan Studies, food and Nutrition. The series of exams will culminate with the urdu Compulsory paper scheduled for March 18th.

Simultaneously, the annual exams for the ninth class are scheduled to kick off on March 19th and would run through to April 5th.

