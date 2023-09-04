BISE Larkana announces enrollment process for Class IX

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Secretary Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Ashfaq Ali Shah on Monday notified that the process of filling enrollment forms of students for admission to Class IX during the new academic year 2023-24 will start from September 5 to October 04, 2023

Students studying in government educational institutions will not be charged any fees and they will only be charged service/online charge of Rs.100.

However, for students studying in private educational institutions, an enrollment fee of Rs.1000 and an online/service charge of Rs.100 will be charged.

The heads of all the educational institutions have been directed to submit the enrollment form containing the details of the students within the stipulated date.

While depositing the fee in Allied Bank Account No. 0010015380390118, for which online challans /deposit auto slips have been delivered to the banks.

The administration of the schools has been asked to write the data of the students correctly. The mobile numbers of candidates and their parents should also be written.

On the other hand, BISE Larkana has entered into an Application Programming Interface Agreement with Allied Bank Limited for collection of various fees, notification added.

