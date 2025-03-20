Open Menu

BISE Larkana Announces Examination Schedule Of SSC, HSC From 8th April.

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

BISE Larkana announces examination schedule of SSC, HSC from 8th April.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana has announced a revised schedule for the 2025 annual theory examinations of classes 9th and 10th

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana has announced a revised schedule for the 2025 annual theory examinations of classes 9th and 10th.

According to the board’s notification, the exams for the 9th and 10th grades for the academic year 2025 will commence on April 8, 2025, and continue until April 17, 2025. The timetable for the exams and the designated examination centers have also been released.

The first paper for class 9th will be held on April 8.

Examinations for both classes will conclude by April 17. All concerned students are advised to arrive at their respective examination centers 30 minutes before the exam starts and must bring their admit slips and enrollment cards. Students without enrollment cards will not be permitted to enter the examination halls.

Candidates are also instructed to carry their own pens, pencils, and other necessary stationery. mobile phones will be strictly prohibited at all examination centers.

Recent Stories

Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry o ..

Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif

2 minutes ago
 Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques

Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques

4 minutes ago
 Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali

Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali

4 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

4 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted leg ..

UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving

19 minutes ago
 MBRSC opens applications to join future analog stu ..

MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies

20 minutes ago
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day

Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day

5 minutes ago
 Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terr ..

Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases

IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases

5 minutes ago
 'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council

'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council

5 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheri ..

Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded

5 minutes ago
 District Attock makes history with STEM certificat ..

District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education