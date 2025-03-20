BISE Larkana Announces Examination Schedule Of SSC, HSC From 8th April.
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana has announced a revised schedule for the 2025 annual theory examinations of classes 9th and 10th.
According to the board’s notification, the exams for the 9th and 10th grades for the academic year 2025 will commence on April 8, 2025, and continue until April 17, 2025. The timetable for the exams and the designated examination centers have also been released.
The first paper for class 9th will be held on April 8.
Examinations for both classes will conclude by April 17. All concerned students are advised to arrive at their respective examination centers 30 minutes before the exam starts and must bring their admit slips and enrollment cards. Students without enrollment cards will not be permitted to enter the examination halls.
Candidates are also instructed to carry their own pens, pencils, and other necessary stationery. mobile phones will be strictly prohibited at all examination centers.
