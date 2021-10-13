UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Announces Exams Result Of SSC-Part-II(Science Group) For The Year 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

BISE Larkana announces exams result of SSC-Part-II(Science Group) for the Year 2021

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II (Class-X) Annual Examinations-2021 (Science Group) here on Wednesday Evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II (Class-X) Annual Examinations-2021 (Science Group) here on Wednesday Evening.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar, out of 48047 (boys and girls) registered candidates, candidates 47994 (33399 boys and 14595 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2021 in Science Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the SSC Part-II Examinations-2021 was 43555 (30367 boys and 13188 girls) candidates in Science Group.

In Science, A-1 grade was obtained by 7079(4417 boys and 2662 girls) candidates, A grade was secured by 14323 (9410 boys and 4913 girl); B grade was secured by 13424 (9868 boys and 3556 girls); C grade was secured by 6892 (5252 boys and 1640 girls); D grade was obtained by 1813 (1396 boys and 417 girl), whereas 4218 boys and girls candidates Failed and result of 219 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

