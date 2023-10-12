BISE Larkana announces HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) annual exams-2023 result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examinations-2023 (Pre-Engineering) Group on Thursday

According to the statistical data issued by Controller BISE Larkana Raja Nadeem Soomro, out of 10755 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 10688 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2023 in Pre-Engineering Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the HSC Part-II Examination-2023 was 9492 in Pre-Engineering Group.

1180 boys and girls candidates secured A-1 grade, A- grade was secured by 3161 candidates (2860 boys and 301 girls); B-grade was secured by 3955 (3832 boys and 123girls); C- grade was secured by 1119 (1094 boys and 25 girls);

D- grade was obtained by 77 and 1031 candidates failed in the examination whereas the result of 165 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The Board also announced first three positions in order of merit.

The position holders are:-

Maqsood Latif S/o Shamsuddin, Seat No. 199899 of Cadet College Larkana secured first position by obtaining 985 marks and Grade A-1.

Mudassar Habib S/o Habibullah Shaikh, Seat No. 201073 of Government Degree College Larkana got second position with 984 marks with Grade A-1.

Sineha D/o Ramesh Kumar Oad, seat No. 203102 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana clinched third position with 983 marks and A-1 grade.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District, that is,Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka