BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) exams-2021 results

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Wednesday announced the results of Annual Examinations-2021 of Promoted Candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Pre-Medical Group.

The pass percentage remained 85.45% percentage in the Pre-Medical Group. The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District that is Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Mahar.

A total of 23809 candidates in Pre-Medical group, including 10177 girl candidates appeared in the Examinations-2021 and 20357 boys and girls candidates passed/promoted in the annual examinations-2021.

Of them 7525 boys and girls secured A-I Grade, 6494 boys and girls managed to get A Grade, 4587 boys and girls candidates passed the examinations in B- Grade, 1572 boys and girls in Grade-C and 145 boys and girls in D grade respectively.

Whereas, 3141 candidates failed and the result of 311 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes/errors and omissions in the positions/results at any time on the basis of original record in result.