UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) Exams-2021 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) exams-2021 results

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Wednesday announced the results of Annual Examinations-2021 of Promoted Candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Pre-Medical Group

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Wednesday announced the results of Annual Examinations-2021 of Promoted Candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Pre-Medical Group.

The pass percentage remained 85.45% percentage in the Pre-Medical Group. The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District that is Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Mahar.

A total of 23809 candidates in Pre-Medical group, including 10177 girl candidates appeared in the Examinations-2021 and 20357 boys and girls candidates passed/promoted in the annual examinations-2021.

Of them 7525 boys and girls secured A-I Grade, 6494 boys and girls managed to get A Grade, 4587 boys and girls candidates passed the examinations in B- Grade, 1572 boys and girls in Grade-C and 145 boys and girls in D grade respectively.

Whereas, 3141 candidates failed and the result of 311 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes/errors and omissions in the positions/results at any time on the basis of original record in result.

Related Topics

Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu BISE

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

30 minutes ago
 Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and C ..

Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and Commerce results

2 minutes ago
 Police foil bid to supply huge quantity of Indian ..

Police foil bid to supply huge quantity of Indian Gutka

2 minutes ago
 Educational institutions to be sealed for refusing ..

Educational institutions to be sealed for refusing anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines ..

2 minutes ago
 Cooperative Market fire incident affectees meet pr ..

Cooperative Market fire incident affectees meet provincial minister

2 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana board declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineerin ..

BISE Larkana board declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) exams-2021 results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.