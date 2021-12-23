BISE Larkana announces result of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)-2021

Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2021, Science group and General groups

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2021, Science group and General groups.

According to result gazette issued by the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, that 47934 boys and girls candidates were enrolled from all the six districts of Larkana included Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district.

Out of 47,934 students, 42,346 boys and girls candidates are declared successful in seven papers, 973 in six papers, 422 in five papers, 1215 in four papers, only 07 boys and girls students passed in three paper, 11 boys and girls students in 2 papers and 210 boys and girls candidates passed one paper and 1302 candidates are failed in all papers, while the result of 1458 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that, SSC-Part-I (Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2021 in General group, 1476 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from all the six districts of Larkana included Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district.

As many as 1135 boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the seven papers, 31 in six papers, 08 in five papers, only 04 boys cleared two papers and 17 in one paper respectively. Meanwhile, 49 candidates were failed in all papers, while the result of 323 candidates has been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations of BISE Larkana has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.