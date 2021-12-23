UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Announces Result Of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)-2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

BISE Larkana announces result of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)-2021

Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2021, Science group and General groups

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2021, Science group and General groups.

According to result gazette issued by the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, that 47934 boys and girls candidates were enrolled from all the six districts of Larkana included Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district.

Out of 47,934 students, 42,346 boys and girls candidates are declared successful in seven papers, 973 in six papers, 422 in five papers, 1215 in four papers, only 07 boys and girls students passed in three paper, 11 boys and girls students in 2 papers and 210 boys and girls candidates passed one paper and 1302 candidates are failed in all papers, while the result of 1458 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that, SSC-Part-I (Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2021 in General group, 1476 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from all the six districts of Larkana included Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district.

As many as 1135 boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the seven papers, 31 in six papers, 08 in five papers, only 04 boys cleared two papers and 17 in one paper respectively. Meanwhile, 49 candidates were failed in all papers, while the result of 323 candidates has been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations of BISE Larkana has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.

Related Topics

Larkana Same Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu BISE All From

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

1 hour ago
 African Health Regulator to Push Countries to Cons ..

African Health Regulator to Push Countries to Consider Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccin ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian delegation keen to invest in Balochistan ..

Ukrainian delegation keen to invest in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 60 new corona cases reported in Punjab

60 new corona cases reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Senate panel for streamlining matters related to i ..

Senate panel for streamlining matters related to issuance of flight-operation li ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.