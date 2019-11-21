BISE Larkana announces result of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)-2029

Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday, announced the result of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2019, Science Group and General Group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Thursday, announced the result of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2019, Science Group and General Group.

According to result gazette issued by Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana 44372 boys and girls candidates were registered from all the six districts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 44372 students appeared in the annual Examinations-2019 in Science Group. Out of these 34946 boys and girls students were declared passed in five papers, 2821 in four papers, 2370 in three papers, 389 in two papers, 217 boys and girls students passed in one paper and 1834 candidates were declared failed in all papers, while the result of 757 candidates had been withheld on various grounds.

The result Gazette added that, SSC-Part-I (Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2019 in General Group, 2807 students (boys and girls) were registered from all the Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 2807 students appeared in the annual examinations-2019. 2081 boys and girls candidates were declared pass in all the five papers, 339 in four papers, 55 in three papers, 32 in two papers and 31 in one paper. 269 students were failed in all papers, while the result of 145 candidates had been withheld on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations had asked the students not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.