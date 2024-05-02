BISE Larkana Annual Examinations-2024 Of SSC Part-I & II Commence
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana had commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Thursday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana had commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Thursday.
According to Controller Examinations, BISE, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, total 56285 girls and boys students of six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar, appeared in the annual examination-2019 in their respective districts.
He said section 144 Cr. P.C has been already imposed around the examination centres. BISE Larkana had set up 172 examination centres and strict measures were taken to stop unfair means and cheating during the examinations.
He said special steps have been taken to stop copy culture on the strict instructions of Provincial Minister Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.
He said strict security arrangements have been made inside and around the examination centers. There is a complete ban on carrying mobile phones and books inside the examination centers.
He said 30 raiding and vigilance teams have been constituted and they visited various examination centers to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities in the in five districts and two talukas of Dadu district.
He said a complaint cell has been established under the chairmanship of Secretary BISE Larkana Syed Ashfaq Shah. Syed Faisal Hussain Shah, Zahiruddin Bhutto, Syed Aslam Shah will be members of the complaint cell.
A monitoring cell has also been set up headed by Controller BISE Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro it members are Abdul Rashid Soomro, Aftab Mughiri, Khalam Shabbir Soomro, Irshad Abro.
Recent Stories
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance
More Stories From Education
-
Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes2 hours ago
-
BINP- A golden window of opportunity for unemployed graduates2 hours ago
-
160 examination centers set-up for SSC annual examinations-20246 days ago
-
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU7 days ago
-
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct8 days ago
-
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May8 days ago
-
BISE Larkana SSC exams start on May 028 days ago
-
UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal8 days ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 258 days ago
-
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hina Hafeezullah10 days ago
-
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate13 days ago
-
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee13 days ago