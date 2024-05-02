BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence

The Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana had commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Thursday

According to Controller Examinations, BISE, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, total 56285 girls and boys students of six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar, appeared in the annual examination-2019 in their respective districts.

He said section 144 Cr. P.C has been already imposed around the examination centres. BISE Larkana had set up 172 examination centres and strict measures were taken to stop unfair means and cheating during the examinations.

He said special steps have been taken to stop copy culture on the strict instructions of Provincial Minister Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

He said strict security arrangements have been made inside and around the examination centers. There is a complete ban on carrying mobile phones and books inside the examination centers.

He said 30 raiding and vigilance teams have been constituted and they visited various examination centers to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities in the in five districts and two talukas of Dadu district.

He said a complaint cell has been established under the chairmanship of Secretary BISE Larkana Syed Ashfaq Shah. Syed Faisal Hussain Shah, Zahiruddin Bhutto, Syed Aslam Shah will be members of the complaint cell.

A monitoring cell has also been set up headed by Controller BISE Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro it members are Abdul Rashid Soomro, Aftab Mughiri, Khalam Shabbir Soomro, Irshad Abro.