BISE Larkana Annual Examinations Of SSC Part I & II From Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Larkana annual examinations for classes 9th and 10th will begin on April 8, 2025, with 112,735 students participating.
A total of 181 examination centers have been established, where 112,735 students will take their exams. 36 vigilance teams comprising officials from the BISE and the Education Department, will oversee the exams to prevent cheating and ensure a smooth process, said a notification issued on Monday.
Khalid Hussain Mehr, Chairman BISE said a dedicated cell has been set up in collaboration with the Commissioner of Larkana and the Director of Secondary school Education to address any issues or concerns during the exams.
He instructed the teachers, particularly internal and external superintendents, tasked with examination duties to prevent question paper leaks at all levels. Otherwise, strict action will be recommended by writing to the Education Department, and negligent officials will be relieved of their duties.
