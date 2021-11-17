UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Board Declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) Exams-2021 Results

Wed 17th November 2021

BISE Larkana board declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) exams-2021 results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examinations-2019 (Pre-Engineering) Group Promoted Candidates on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examinations-2019 (Pre-Engineering) Group Promoted Candidates on Wednesday.

The pass percentage remained 82.81% percent in Pre-Engineering Group.

According to the statistical data issued by Controller BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of 13671 (boy and girl candidates) registered candidates, 13659 boy and girl candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2021 in Pre-Engineering Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the HSC Part-II Examination-2021 was 11312 (10659 boys and 653 girls) candidates in Pre-Engineering Group.

In Pre-Engineering, 3298 boys and girls candidates secured A-1 grade, A- grade was secured by 3526 (3301 boys and 225 girls); B- grade was secured by 2823 candidates (2716 boys and 105 girls); C- grade was secured by 1179 (1147 boys and 32 girls); D- grade was obtained by 267 boys and girls, whereas 2170 candidates failed and the result of 157 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District, which is Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

The Controller said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes on the basis of original record in result.

