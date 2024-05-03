BISE Larkana Chairman Visits Exam Centres
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
The Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Friday visited various examination centres of the Larkana district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X)
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Friday visited various examination centres of the Larkana district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X).
He directed the invigilators that all out efforts would be made to curb cheating and malpractice during examination.
He advised them to realize their responsibilities and to control cheating and unfair means being used by students during examinations of SSC Part-I & II.
The Chairman BISE Larkana visited the examination blocks and witnessed the examination process.
During visit to examinations centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana accompanied by the Secretary of BISE Larkana and Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made for peaceful conduct of examinations.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Education
-
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received2 hours ago
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence21 hours ago
-
Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes24 hours ago
-
BINP- A golden window of opportunity for unemployed graduates23 hours ago
-
160 examination centers set-up for SSC annual examinations-20247 days ago
-
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU8 days ago
-
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct9 days ago
-
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May9 days ago
-
BISE Larkana SSC exams start on May 029 days ago
-
UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal9 days ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 259 days ago
-
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hina Hafeezullah11 days ago