BISE Larkana Chairman visits exam centres

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Friday visited various examination centres of the Larkana district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X).

He directed the invigilators that all out efforts would be made to curb cheating and malpractice during examination.

He advised them to realize their responsibilities and to control cheating and unfair means being used by students during examinations of SSC Part-I & II.

The Chairman BISE Larkana visited the examination blocks and witnessed the examination process.

During visit to examinations centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana accompanied by the Secretary of BISE Larkana and Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made for peaceful conduct of examinations.