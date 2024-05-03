Open Menu

BISE Larkana Chairman Visits Exam Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

BISE Larkana Chairman visits exam centres

The Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Friday visited various examination centres of the Larkana district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Friday visited various examination centres of the Larkana district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X).

He directed the invigilators that all out efforts would be made to curb cheating and malpractice during examination.

He advised them to realize their responsibilities and to control cheating and unfair means being used by students during examinations of SSC Part-I & II.

The Chairman BISE Larkana visited the examination blocks and witnessed the examination process.

During visit to examinations centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana accompanied by the Secretary of BISE Larkana and Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made for peaceful conduct of examinations.

Related Topics

Education Visit Larkana BISE All

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

6 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

6 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

6 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

8 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

8 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

8 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

8 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

6 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

28 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

6 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

16 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education