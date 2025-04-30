BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Larkana board of Intermediate and Secondary education,(BISE) Khalid Hussain Mahr Wednesday said the HSC Part I and Part II examinations will commence from May 5, in which 95,013 boys and girls students will appear at 133 examination centers.

In this regard, a meeting was held with Commissioner Larkana, Tahir Hussain Sangi. During the meeting, the Chairman requested the Commissioner Larkana to ensure security in the examination centres, particularly for the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

The Commissioner immediately issued directives to the Deputy Commissioners of all five districts in the Larkana region to implement strict security measures.

Additionally, the electricity department was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all examination centers during the exams.

Commissioner Larkana further announced that to curb "copy culture"(cheating), dedicated cells will be established in the offices of all Deputy Commissioners across the districts. He also directed the formation of vigilance teams at the district and tehsil levels to monitor exam conduct.