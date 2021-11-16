BISE Larkana to announces HSC Part-II annual result on Wednesday

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana notified on Tuesday evening that the results of the Annual Examinations-2021 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II would be announced on Wednesday, at 4:00 p.m

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana notified on Tuesday evening that the results of the Annual Examinations-2021 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II would be announced on Wednesday, at 4:00 p.m.

The results of all groups including Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Humanities (regular & private) & Commerce groups would be announced. The candidates will check their results by sending their Roll No. on 800291 through any mobile network.

Whereas, Educational Institutions may Print Examination result gazette through portal.