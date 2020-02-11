UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Launches Mobile App For Annual Examinations: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:51 PM

BISE launches mobile app for annual examinations: Minister

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar has launched a new mobile app containing information about examinations as part of the government policy of digitalization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar has launched a new mobile app containing information about examinations as part of the government policy of digitalization.

Inaugurating the app for students' attendance and monitoring system here at BISE Peshawar, provincial minister for education Akbar Ayub here Tuesday said that introduction of digital mobile apps would help bring transparency and quick service delivery in educational boards of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said introduction of mobile apps in education board was a praised worthy step that would provide quick services to candidates besides ensure transparency and merit.

He said no scandal was surfaced during PTI government tenure.

Earlier, Chairman BISE Peshawar Qaiser Alam appraised the minister about the app and said that it was the first time in the country that such a digital app has been introduced to facilitate the students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Education Mobile BISE Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

19 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

26 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

28 minutes ago

Russia-African Union Meetings Should Include More ..

7 minutes ago

Youth, a precious asset: President International I ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.