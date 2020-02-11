BISE launches mobile app for annual examinations: Minister

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar has launched a new mobile app containing information about examinations as part of the government policy of digitalization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar has launched a new mobile app containing information about examinations as part of the government policy of digitalization.

Inaugurating the app for students' attendance and monitoring system here at BISE Peshawar, provincial minister for education Akbar Ayub here Tuesday said that introduction of digital mobile apps would help bring transparency and quick service delivery in educational boards of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said introduction of mobile apps in education board was a praised worthy step that would provide quick services to candidates besides ensure transparency and merit.

He said no scandal was surfaced during PTI government tenure.

Earlier, Chairman BISE Peshawar Qaiser Alam appraised the minister about the app and said that it was the first time in the country that such a digital app has been introduced to facilitate the students.