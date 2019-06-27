UrduPoint.com
BISE Malakand Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:04 PM

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

Malakand (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Malakand has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019. Malakand Board has announced the result for class 9th and 10th.

Malakand board covers the areas of District Dir Lower, Dir Upper,Malakand and Bajaur agency. Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Malakand every year.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

