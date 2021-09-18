UrduPoint.com

BISE Malakand Declares 10th, 12th Grade Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Malakand (BISEM) Saturday declared the results of 10th and 12th grade 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education Malakand (BISEM) Saturday declared the results of 10th and 12th grade 2021.

Intermediate and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared information on official twitter account that total 37,731 candidates of 12th grade took participation in the examinations in which 35,517 candidates were succeeded and the results declared 89.

34 percent.

Similarly, 48,383 candidates took participation in 10th grade examinations in which 47,340 candidates were succeeded and results declared 97.84 percent.

Cash and prizes were distributed among top position holders.

