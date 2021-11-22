UrduPoint.com

BISE Malakand Extends Special Exam Date

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:47 PM

BISE Malakand extends Special Exam date

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has extended admission date for Special Examination from 9th and 11th grades

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Malakand has extended admission date for Special Examination from 9th and 11th grades.

In a notification issued here Monday by Controller of Examination BISE Malakand stated that the students who intended to get admission in 9th and 11th grade in public institutes can submit their admission forms with normal fee by November 25.

