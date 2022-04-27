UrduPoint.com

BISE Matric Exams From May 10

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 04:39 PM

BISE Matric exams from May 10

Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), the examinations of Matric will be begin from May 10 (Tuesday) at established examinations centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), the examinations of Matric will be begin from May 10 (Tuesday) at established examinations centers.

According to a press release issued here, regular candidates shall collect their roll number slips from their educational institutions concerned, while roll number slips of private candidates have already been dispatched to their residential address.

The candidates will contact at 062-9255255, the contact number of office of the Assistant Controller, BISE, in case they do not receive their exam slips till May 6.

Furthermore, they can also visit website www.bisebwp.edu.pk for roll number slips.

