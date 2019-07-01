BISE Mirpurkhas announces Matric result

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Mirpurkhas has announced the result for class 10th, science group.

Mirpurkhas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st July, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mirpurkhas has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Mirpurkhas every year.

The result of any student of 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. Click here to check 10th class result.