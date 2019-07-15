UrduPoint.com
BISE Multan Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:14 AM

BISE Multan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019. Multan Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 1 and SSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Multan every year.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

