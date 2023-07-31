Open Menu

BISE Multan Announces Matric Results 2023 Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2023 | 12:28 PM

The students can check their results here at  https://results.bisemultan.edu.pk/ , besides consulting the gazettes that will be available soon.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan has announced Matriculation Results 2023 for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II.

The students can check their results at

pk/">BISE Multan

BISE Multan Matric result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800293.

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

The other boards in Punjab including Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.

