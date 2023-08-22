BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

(@Abdulla99267510)

The students can access the results at: results.bisemultan.edu.pk

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has released the results for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023 exams.

The students can access the results at: results.bisemultan.edu.pk

For those interested in the Multan Board Class 9 result 2023, it can be checked in the BISE Multan Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The Gazette for the Class 9 Result 2023 will be made available shortly.

Want to know how to check the BISE Multan Class 9 Result 2023 via SMS? Students can receive their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800293.

Today, several Punjab boards, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, will announce the results of the Annual Examination 2023 for SSC (9th Class).